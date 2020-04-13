Intel (INTC) to Aid DARPA With ML Cybersecurity Capabilities

Intel INTC in collaboration the Georgia Institute of Technology (or Georgia Tech) recently secured a multimillion-dollar contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).



Per the four-year deal, both Intel and Georgia Tech, will helm“Guaranteeing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robustness against Deception (GARD) program team” for DARPA. Notably, Intel is the prime contractor in the joint deal, aimed at enhancing cybersecurity defense infrastructure against deception and spoofing attacks on machine learning (ML) algorithms.



The companies are focusing on improving AI and ML capabilities with research on object detection and other technologies to enhance response to “adversarial attacks.”



Spoofing attacks can change and compromise interpretation of data by the ML algorithm integrated in the system. The increasing proliferation of autonomous systems boosts the demand for a mechanism to safeguard the interpretation of AI and ML algorithms. GARD program is an attempt to enable AI and ML processes to counter plausible attacks.



Notably, shares of Intel are down 4.6% year to date, compared with the industry’s decline of 3.2%.



Focus on Strengthening ML Security Holds Promise



ML domain is set to witness breakthrough developments in natural language processing or NLP, computer vision, conversational AI, to mention a few, through 2020 and beyond.



Talking about recent NLP and conversational AI developments, researches are focusing on enhancing smartness of chat bots and social bots with varied responses and emotion recognition capabilities, by utilizing advanced ML-driven pre-trained language models.



In computer vision, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Research team has unveiled a new approach to assess depth prediction. Facebook’s AI Research team has also come up with a solution for 3D object detection in point clouds.



Moreover, growing proliferation of cloud-based technologies is facilitating growth of Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market. Major cloud players including Amazon AMZN, Microsoft MSFT and Google offer MLaaS services to customers. Notably, MLaaS services including Amazon Personalize, Amazon Machine Learning, Azure Machine Learning and Google Cloud AI are witnessing traction.



These developments in ML are leading to robust achievements in futuristic technology, including the training of advanced driver assisted systems (ADAS) in self-driving vehicles, increased AR/VR utilization across enterprise, healthcare, and entertainment, edge computing, blockchain, and even advanced warfare devices.



Per the data provided by Grand View Research, ML market is expected to hit $96.7 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 43.8% between 2019 and 2025. Moreover, according to a report from Mordor Intelligence, global MLaaS market is expected to see a CAGR of 43% between 2020 and 2025.



Considering the prospects of ML and increasing proliferation of AI models, it is imperative to safeguard the fundamental analysis system of the underlying AI and ML algorithms.



Intel’s latest role in enhancing cybersecurity defense infrastructure against cyberattacks aimed to malign interpretation of data holds promise.



Moreover, technology fraternity is striving to empower the ML and AI infrastructure with robust capabilities to ensure the proliferation of ethical and unbiased AI into computational systems. The companies are focusing on minimizing error and prevent misinterpretation of data by broadening the data sample and making the system inclusive.



