Intel (INTC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $23.82, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.09%.

The world's largest chipmaker's stock has climbed by 13.35% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intel will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.01, showcasing a 50% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.87 billion, showing a 7.53% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $50.8 billion, which would represent changes of +315.38% and -4.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.8% downward. Intel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Intel is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 84.09. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 39 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that INTC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 8.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

