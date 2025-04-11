Intel (INTC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $19.74, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 16.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intel in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 24, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 94.44% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.32 billion, indicating a 3.16% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $53.4 billion, which would represent changes of +461.54% and +0.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Intel possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Intel is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 42.19. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.7 of its industry.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor - General industry stood at 1.72 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

