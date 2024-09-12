Intel (INTC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Intel (INTC) standing at $19.36, reflecting a -1.43% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1%.

Shares of the world's largest chipmaker witnessed a loss of 1.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intel in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.03, reflecting a 107.32% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.01 billion, showing an 8.1% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $52.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of -74.29% and -3.75%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 20.26% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intel is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.56. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.36 of its industry.

Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 4.63 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

