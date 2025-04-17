Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) ended the recent trading session at $18.93, demonstrating a -1.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

The world's largest chipmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 20.27% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intel in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.01, showcasing a 94.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.32 billion, down 3.16% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $53.4 billion, demonstrating changes of +461.54% and +0.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6% lower. Intel presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Intel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 40.81. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.74.

One should further note that INTC currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

