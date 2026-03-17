Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $44.06, marking a -3.72% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.25% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.47%.

The stock of world's largest chipmaker has fallen by 2.2% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.88%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intel in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0, showcasing a 100% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.26 billion, indicating a 3.24% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.49 per share and a revenue of $53.79 billion, demonstrating changes of +16.67% and +1.77%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intel. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.16% lower. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Intel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 94.1. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.07.

We can additionally observe that INTC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor - General industry stood at 1.75 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.