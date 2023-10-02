Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $35.46, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 2.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intel as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 64.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.44 billion, down 12.39% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $52.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -66.85% and -16.59%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher within the past month. Intel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.26, which means Intel is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 9.15 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

