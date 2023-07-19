Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $34.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 1.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intel as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 113.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.03 billion, down 21.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $51.55 billion, which would represent changes of -76.63% and -18.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher within the past month. Intel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Intel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 80.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.62.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 15.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.