Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $33.87, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 4.5% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intel as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Intel to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 113.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.01 billion, down 21.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $51.5 billion, which would represent changes of -76.63% and -18.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Intel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 79.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.44.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 15.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

