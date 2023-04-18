Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $31.83, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 10.22% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Intel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Intel to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 118.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.05 billion, down 39.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $50.83 billion, which would represent changes of -70.65% and -19.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.82% lower. Intel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 59.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.08, which means Intel is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 10.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Intel Corporation (INTC)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.