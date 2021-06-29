Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $56.75, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 0.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INTC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, down 13.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.72 billion, down 10.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.62 per share and revenue of $72.86 billion, which would represent changes of -12.83% and -6.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, INTC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.59.

Also, we should mention that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

