Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $65.22, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 8.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect INTC to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.01 billion, down 9.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.61 per share and revenue of $73.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.02% and -5.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.93% lower. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that INTC has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.82 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.66, which means INTC is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

