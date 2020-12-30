Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $48.75, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 0.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect INTC to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.44 billion, down 13.7% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $75.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.41% and +4.67%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. INTC is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, INTC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.47.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.