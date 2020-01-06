Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $59.93, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 7.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

INTC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 23, 2020. On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.20 billion, up 2.93% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. INTC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, INTC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.25, so we one might conclude that INTC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.7 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

