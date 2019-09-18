Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $51.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 11.48% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.04 billion, down 5.87% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $69.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.37% and -2.08%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. INTC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, INTC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.33, which means INTC is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.