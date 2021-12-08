Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $51.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 2.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.04% in that time.

Intel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2022. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.3 billion, down 8.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.28 per share and revenue of $73.49 billion, which would represent changes of -0.38% and -5.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Intel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.88, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

