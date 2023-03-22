Intel (INTC) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $28.13, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 9.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intel as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 117.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.05 billion, down 39.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $50.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of -70.11% and -19.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.86% lower within the past month. Intel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Intel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 51.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.7.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 9.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

