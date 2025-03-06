Intel (INTC) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $20.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.61%.

Shares of the world's largest chipmaker have appreciated by 5.9% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intel in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.28 billion, reflecting a 3.51% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.48 per share and a revenue of $53.36 billion, indicating changes of +469.23% and +0.48%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intel. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.95% lower within the past month. Right now, Intel possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Intel is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.65.

One should further note that INTC currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor - General industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.81.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

