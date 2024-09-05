Intel (INTC) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $19.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.54%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.25%.

Shares of the world's largest chipmaker have appreciated by 2.32% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.22% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intel in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.03, indicating a 107.32% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.01 billion, showing an 8.1% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $52.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of -74.29% and -3.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 20.26% decrease. As of now, Intel holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intel has a Forward P/E ratio of 71.79 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.15, which means Intel is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 4.58. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

