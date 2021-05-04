Intel (INTC) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $56.90, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.01%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.97 billion, down 8.9% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.62 per share and revenue of $73.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.83% and -5.39%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher within the past month. INTC currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note INTC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.55.

Also, we should mention that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.