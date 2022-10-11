Intel (INTC) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $25.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 20.15% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intel as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 80.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.53 billion, down 19.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $65.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -59.05% and -15.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Intel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.09, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.