Intel (INTC) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $49.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 0.64% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.28% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intel as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 40.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.3 billion, down 8.38% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.28 per share and revenue of $73.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.38% and -5.62%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Intel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.64, which means Intel is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

