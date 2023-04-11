Intel (INTC) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $32.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 20.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intel as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, down 117.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.05 billion, down 39.77% from the prior-year quarter.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $50.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -70.11% and -19.39%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intel has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.66 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.95, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that INTC has a PEG ratio of 10.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.