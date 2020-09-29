Intel (INTC) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $51.19, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 0.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INTC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 22, 2020. On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.21 billion, down 5.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.86 per share and revenue of $75.09 billion, which would represent changes of -0.21% and +4.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. INTC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, INTC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.09, so we one might conclude that INTC is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.