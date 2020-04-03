Intel (INTC) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $54.13, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 4.58% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 18.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 23, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 44.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.82 billion, up 17.15% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $72.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.82% and +0.58%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.08% lower. INTC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that INTC has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.29, which means INTC is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

