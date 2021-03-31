Intel (INTC) Stock Moves 0.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $64, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 4.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INTC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect INTC to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.01 billion, down 9.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.61 per share and revenue of $73.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.02% and -5.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.93% lower. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, INTC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.03.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

