Intel (INTC) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $49.72, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 1.46% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.21 billion, down 5.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.86 per share and revenue of $75.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.21% and +4.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. INTC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that INTC has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.27 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.44.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

