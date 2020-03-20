Intel (INTC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $45.83, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 4.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 29.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 27.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 28.78% in that time.

INTC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 23, 2020. On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.87 billion, up 17.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $73.30 billion, which would represent changes of +0.41% and +1.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.83% lower. INTC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note INTC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.7, which means INTC is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

