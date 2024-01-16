Intel (INTC) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $47.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Shares of the world's largest chipmaker have appreciated by 3.13% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intel in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 25, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, up 340% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $15.14 billion, indicating a 7.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.32% lower within the past month. At present, Intel boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Intel is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.48. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.69.

It's also important to note that INTC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.69. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

