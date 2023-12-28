Intel (INTC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Intel (INTC) reached $50.39, with a -0.73% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Shares of the world's largest chipmaker have appreciated by 12.95% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intel in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.44, showcasing a 340% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.21 billion, up 8.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.95 per share and a revenue of $54.26 billion, demonstrating changes of -48.37% and -13.94%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intel. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Intel possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Intel is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.16, so one might conclude that Intel is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 7.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

