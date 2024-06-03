Intel (INTC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Intel (INTC) ended the recent trading session at $30.29, demonstrating a -1.82% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

Shares of the world's largest chipmaker witnessed a loss of 0.16% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 7.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intel in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.10, signifying a 23.08% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $12.96 billion, indicating a 0.09% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.05 per share and a revenue of $55.69 billion, signifying shifts of 0% and +2.69%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 52.69% lower. Intel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Intel is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.3, which means Intel is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that INTC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor - General industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.59.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

