Intel (INTC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Intel (INTC) closed the latest trading day at $45.69, indicating a -1.02% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intel will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.44, indicating a 340% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.13 billion, up 7.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $53.93 billion, which would represent changes of -48.37% and -14.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Intel boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Intel is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 48.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.88.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 181, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

