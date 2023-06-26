Intel (INTC) Solutions Support Aurora Supercomputer Installation

Intel Corporation INTC collaborated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Department of Energy to complete the installation of the Aurora supercomputer at Argonne National Laboratory. The impressive design occupies a total space of two professional basketball courts and is likely to be the first supercomputer to reach the computing speed of 2 exaflops (an exaflop is 1018 or a billion billion operations per second). Intel’s distributed asynchronous object storage is utilized in conjunction with HPE Slingshot high-performance fabric in the system to ensure high bandwidth, low latency and high I/O (input/output) operations per second.



In today’s world, scientists and researchers are confronted by a unique and diverse set of challenges ranging from life-threatening diseases to climate change. Research on such topics often demands processing and analyzing enormous volumes of data, which traditional computing systems are unable to handle effectively.



To address this limitation, the Aurora, equipped with high-performance computing capability, is designed to harness the potential of data analytics and advanced AI technology with enhanced scalability. The system excels at processing extensive data sets, extracting meaningful insight, performing complex analytical tasks and conducting complex simulations to expedite scientific research.



The supercomputer system consists of 10,624 compute blades with 166 racks spanning eight rows to accommodate them. The system leverages 21,248 Intel Xeon CPU Max Series processors and 63,744 Intel Data Center GPU Max Series. Intel Xeon CPU Max Series ensures exceptional performance advantage in several real-world HPC workloads, including earth systems modeling, energy and manufacturing.



Aurora's augmented computational power is poised to play a vital role in training large-scale open-source generative AI models. It is likely to have a broad range of applications that contribute to addressing real-world complex problems across numerous domains.



Intel, the world’s largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets, is gradually reducing its dependence on the PC-centric business by moving into data-centric businesses, such as AI and autonomous driving. It is witnessing a healthy momentum in the data center business with integrated affordable solutions. Heavy investments in research and development to drive technological innovation and a concerted focus on increasing market diversification are tailwinds. Healthy traction from Mobileye’s technologies related to in-car networking, sensor chips, cloud software, machine learning and data management are also boosting growth.



The company’s investments in field programmable gate arrays for acceleration (dramatically increases performances at low power) and memory to reduce latency and increase speeds are helping it develop custom solutions for big players. Cloud computing, virtualization, enterprise upgrades and new products (Xeon Scalable) are expected to drive sales. Intel’s contribution behind the success of Aurora supercomputer is likely to further augment its position in the market.



Shares of the company have lost 14.5% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 81.6%.



Intel currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



