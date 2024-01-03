Intel (INTC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $47.05, marking a -1.57% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.8% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 14.03% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intel in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 340%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.21 billion, up 8.29% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.61% lower within the past month. Intel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Intel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.63.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.71. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor - General industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.89.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

