Intel (INTC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Intel (INTC) ending at $33.38, denoting a +1.2% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.08% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.58%.

The the stock of world's largest chipmaker has risen by 6.08% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intel in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 1, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.10, indicating a 23.08% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.92 billion, indicating a 0.2% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $55.56 billion, which would represent changes of -1.9% and +2.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intel. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 20.33% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Intel holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Intel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.94, which means Intel is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

