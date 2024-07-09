Intel (INTC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Intel (INTC) ended the recent trading session at $34.59, demonstrating a +1.77% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 9.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intel in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.96 billion, up 0.09% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.05 per share and a revenue of $55.69 billion, signifying shifts of 0% and +2.69%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Intel is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.39. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.68.

Also, we should mention that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.