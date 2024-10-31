Intel (INTC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Intel (INTC) reported revenue of $13.28 billion, down 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.46, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.01 billion, representing a surprise of +2.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1433.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Intel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Network and Edge : $1.51 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.

: $1.51 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group : $7.33 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $7.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

: $7.33 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $7.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group : $12.19 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $11.86 billion.

: $12.19 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $11.86 billion. Net Revenues- All other- Other : $142 million compared to the $171.58 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.7% year over year.

: $142 million compared to the $171.58 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.7% year over year. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI : $3.35 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.

: $3.35 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%. Net Revenues- Intersegment eliminations : -$4.30 billion versus -$4.34 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: -$4.30 billion versus -$4.34 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services : $4.35 billion versus $4.44 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1299.4% change.

: $4.35 billion versus $4.44 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1299.4% change. Net Revenues- All other- Mobileye : $485 million compared to the $464.49 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.

: $485 million compared to the $464.49 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year. Net Revenues- All other- Altera : $412 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $392.90 million.

: $412 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $392.90 million. Net Revenues- All other- Total : $1.04 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion.

: $1.04 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook : $4.89 billion compared to the $4.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

: $4.89 billion compared to the $4.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year. Net Revenues- Client Computing- Desktop: $2.07 billion compared to the $2.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.8% year over year.

Shares of Intel have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.