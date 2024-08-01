Intel (INTC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Intel (INTC) reported revenue of $12.83 billion, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was -80.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Intel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group : $11.80 billion compared to the $12 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $11.80 billion compared to the $12 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net Revenues- All other- Other : $167 million versus $190.73 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.2% change.

: $167 million versus $190.73 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.2% change. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Network and Edge : $1.34 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.

: $1.34 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI : $3.05 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24%.

: $3.05 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24%. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group : $7.41 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

: $7.41 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Net Revenues- All other- Total : $968 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $996.27 million.

: $968 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $996.27 million. Net Revenues- Intersegment eliminations : -$4.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$4.52 billion.

: -$4.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$4.52 billion. Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services : $4.32 billion versus $4.51 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1762.1% change.

: $4.32 billion versus $4.51 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1762.1% change. Net Revenues- All other- Mobileye : $440 million compared to the $423.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.

: $440 million compared to the $423.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year. Net Revenues- All other- Altera : $361 million compared to the $384.73 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $361 million compared to the $384.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Revenues- Client Computing- Other : $403 million versus $399.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.6% change.

: $403 million versus $399.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.6% change. Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook : $4.48 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%.

Shares of Intel have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

