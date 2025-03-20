Intel (INTC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Intel (INTC) ending at $23.96, denoting a -0.66% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Shares of the world's largest chipmaker have depreciated by 6.22% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intel in its upcoming release. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.28 billion, down 3.51% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.48 per share and a revenue of $53.36 billion, indicating changes of +469.23% and +0.48%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.95% lower within the past month. Intel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Intel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.35.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 34, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

