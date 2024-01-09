Intel (INTC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Intel (INTC) reached $48.05, with a -0.83% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

The world's largest chipmaker's stock has climbed by 8.78% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intel in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 25, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.44, reflecting a 340% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.21 billion, indicating an 8.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intel. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.11% lower. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Intel is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.27.

We can additionally observe that INTC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.8. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Semiconductor - General industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.01 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.