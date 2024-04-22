Intel (INTC) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Intel (INTC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 425%. Revenues are expected to be $12.76 billion, up 8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 5.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Intel metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Data Center and AI' at $3.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -11.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Client Computing Group' will reach $7.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Network and Edge' should come in at $1.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -64.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Mobileye' reaching $280.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -38.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook' to reach $4.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services' should arrive at $4.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3479% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Client Computing- Desktop' will reach $2.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +40.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Intel here>>>



Over the past month, Intel shares have recorded returns of -19.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INTC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

