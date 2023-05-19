Intel (INTC) Partners 3DP4ME to Boost Hearing Aid Capabilities

Intel Corporation INTC has collaborated with various leading organizations to boost accessibility of hearing aids, support individuals with hearing issues and promote social inclusion. According to WHO statistics, more than 1.5 billion people worldwide are affected with hearing loss. This disability impacts the affected person’s communication and cognitive ability, leading to educational and professional limitations, reduction in the quality of life and higher socio-economic exclusion. Intel is undertaking positive action and initiating several projects to develop advanced assistive technology and integrate them with other technologies and boost inclusivity in society.



In today’s professional world, use of various technology is unavoidable. It is difficult for a person with hearing issues to wear a headset in addition to their hearing aids and then join meetings and operate various devices at the same time. Intel is working with leading hearing aid vendors to develop a wireless connection between hearing aids and PCs and bridge this compatibility gap. People with hearing disabilities face challenges when working in noisy environments. In partnership with Intel and Accenture, 3DP4ME is leveraging 3D printing technology to scale up production of customized hearing aids in Jordan. It replaces traditional labor-intensive methods with faster and more cost-efficient manufacturing processes.



Intel’s CCG (Client Computing Group) Accessibility project goes beyond the horizon of compatibility issues. The “All Ear” initiatives leverage AI and recognize sounds and deliver visual notifications on the user’s screen pertinent to various noises in the surroundings such as a phone ring or a door knock. This enhances the computing experience for individuals with hearing issues and also immensely boost their productivity.



Intel, the world’s largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets, is lowering its dependence on the PC-centric business by moving into data-centric businesses — such as AI and autonomous driving. It is witnessing a healthy momentum in data center business with integrated affordable solutions. Heavy investment in research and development to drive technological innovation and concerted focus on increasing market diversification are tailwinds. Healthy traction from Mobileye’s technologies related to in-car networking, sensor-chips, cloud software, machine learning and data management are also boosting growth.



Shares of the company have lost 27.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 40.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intel currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Workday Inc. WDAY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 7.67%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 11.24%.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



Meta Platforms Inc. META, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 15.46%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Meta Platforms is the world’s largest social media platform. The company’s portfolio offering evolved from a single Facebook app to multiple apps like photo and video-sharing app Instagram and WhatsApp messaging app owing to acquisitions.



Meta is considered to have pioneered the concept of social networking, which is why it enjoys a first mover’s advantage in this market. As developed regions mature, Meta undertakes measures to drive penetration in emerging markets of South East Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.