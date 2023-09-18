Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $37.99, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 15.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

Intel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.44 billion, down 12.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $52.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -66.85% and -16.59%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.24% lower. Intel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 62.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.64, which means Intel is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 9.78 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

