Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $31.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 4.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.07% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intel as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Intel to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 106.9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.02 billion, down 21.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $51.45 billion, which would represent changes of -76.09% and -18.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.02% higher. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 71.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.43, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 14.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.