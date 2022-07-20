Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $40.56, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 6.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.83% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intel as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.97 billion, down 8.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $75.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.38% and -3.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower within the past month. Intel is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Intel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.57. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.94.

Also, we should mention that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

