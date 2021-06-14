Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $58.19, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 4.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.43%.

INTC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, down 13.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.72 billion, down 10.19% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.62 per share and revenue of $72.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.83% and -6.44%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. INTC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, INTC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.52. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.21.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

