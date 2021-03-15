Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $63.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 3.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, down 23.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.74 billion, down 10.55% from the prior-year quarter.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $74.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.6% and -3.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. INTC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, INTC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.76, so we one might conclude that INTC is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

