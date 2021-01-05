Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $50.61, marking a +1.89% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 1.06% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.44 billion, down 13.7% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. INTC currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note INTC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.61, so we one might conclude that INTC is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

