Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $59.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 2.42% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 23, 2020. In that report, analysts expect INTC to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.20 billion, up 2.93% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. INTC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, INTC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.98.

It is also worth noting that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

