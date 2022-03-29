Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $52.25, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 7.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intel as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.32 billion, down 6.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $75.39 billion, which would represent changes of -36.2% and -3.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Intel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.06, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

